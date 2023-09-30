Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pregnant; Vamika to become an elder sister soon?

B-Town's most favourite couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, are all set to welcome their second baby. Will make an official announcement soon.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Anushka pregnant for the second time

Bollywood diva is expecting her second baby as per latest reports.

Virat, Anushka to make an official announcement

It is reported that the couple will soon make an announcement about their second child.

Anushka Sharma is in her 2nd trimester

The Chakda Express actress is in the second stage of pregnancy.

Anushka and Virat will welcome their second baby soon

Reports claim, Anushka and Virat have already started preps to welcome their little one.

No public appearance

Anushka Sharma has been rarely making public appearances as she doesn't want to reveal anything about the second baby just as yet.

Anushka, Virat seek Bappa’s blessings

The two recently pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi pooja at their home and Anushka was glowing.

Anushka, Virat dropped a hit

The paparazzi had recently also spotted Anushka and Virat outside a maternity clinic, but the dup requested not to be clicked.

Keeping it a secret

Anushka and Virat want to make an official confirmation themselves, and so they have been keeping it all under wraps till then.

Vamika to become an elder sister

Vamika Kohli, who broke the internet with her cuteness, is all set to become an older sibling.

Anushka, Virat’s first baby

The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their first child Vamika in 2021.

Anushka to take a long maternity break

The reports claim that Anushka might become a full-time mom after the arrival of the second baby.

Happy Family

Anushka and Virat’s happy family will add oodles of joy with the arrival of their second child.

