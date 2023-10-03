Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli second baby: Is this when the couple will make an official announcement?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are going to be parents again? Here's all you need to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Of late, whispers are being heard that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neither Anushka nor Virat have confirmed the reports. But they haven't denied it either.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rumours caught more attention when a video of Anushka Sharma refusing to pose went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone is waiting for the big announcement and it can be expected that Virat and Anushka will take the same route like they did with Vamika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka and Virat announced their first pregnancy on social media only when the actress was in her third trimester.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, she is in her second trimester and maybe it is still too early for them to share the big news.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, Anushka's film Chakda Xpress is expected to release in the month of December this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the structure, it can be expected that Anushka Sharma will start promoting the film in the second half of November. It is an important film for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If there's no change in the release date and schedule, fans can expect the big announcement taking place before Anushka Sharma steps out for promotions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Virat Kohli took a detour from Guwahati and returned home citing some personal emergency. He missed the ODI warm-up match against Netherlands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the new of Virat's return hit headlines, fans started wondering about the personal emergency and linked it to Anushka's pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like fans, we are also waiting with bated breath for Anushka-Virat's big pregnancy announcement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
