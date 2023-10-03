Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli second baby: Is this when the couple will make an official announcement?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are going to be parents again? Here's all you need to know.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Baby No 2?

Of late, whispers are being heard that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.

No confirmation

Neither Anushka nor Virat have confirmed the reports. But they haven't denied it either.

Anushka refuses to pose

The rumours caught more attention when a video of Anushka Sharma refusing to pose went viral.

When will be the big announcement?

Everyone is waiting for the big announcement and it can be expected that Virat and Anushka will take the same route like they did with Vamika.

Pregnancy 1 announcement

Anushka and Virat announced their first pregnancy on social media only when the actress was in her third trimester.

Too early for the announcement?

Reportedly, she is in her second trimester and maybe it is still too early for them to share the big news.

Chakda Xpress on the way

However, Anushka's film Chakda Xpress is expected to release in the month of December this year.

Heavy promotions

Given the structure, it can be expected that Anushka Sharma will start promoting the film in the second half of November. It is an important film for her.

Announcement before promotions?

If there's no change in the release date and schedule, fans can expect the big announcement taking place before Anushka Sharma steps out for promotions.

Virat's sudden return to Mumbai

Reportedly, Virat Kohli took a detour from Guwahati and returned home citing some personal emergency. He missed the ODI warm-up match against Netherlands.

Fans left wondering

As the new of Virat's return hit headlines, fans started wondering about the personal emergency and linked it to Anushka's pregnancy.

Bring it on

Just like fans, we are also waiting with bated breath for Anushka-Virat's big pregnancy announcement.

