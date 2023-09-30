Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to have a second baby? Here are their most viral moments with their first born Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who always set couple goals are now reported to have a second child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a power couple in the entertainment industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest reports around the couple is that they are preparing to extend their family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports are rife that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant and expecting her second child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, there is no official confirmation about it from the Indian cricket team captain and his wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child a baby girl Vamika in 2017.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple kept their child away from the limelight and media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, their lovely moments with Vamika went viral and made headlines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once Anushka Sharma's picture with her little munchkin was clicked at the stadium and later she requested to take it down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka and Virat shared pictures with their little girl on social media but never revealed her face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both are very protective of Vamika and don’t want the media or the internet to have any influence on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
