Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to have a second baby? Here are their most viral moments with their first born Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who always set couple goals are now reported to have a second child.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Power Couple

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a power couple in the entertainment industry.

Anushka Sharma expecting again?

The latest reports around the couple is that they are preparing to extend their family.

Planning a second child?

Reports are rife that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant and expecting her second child.

However, there is no official confirmation about it from the Indian cricket team captain and his wife.

Virat Anushka marriage and first child

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child a baby girl Vamika in 2017.

No media attention

The couple kept their child away from the limelight and media.

Vamika in news

However, their lovely moments with Vamika went viral and made headlines.

Viral moments

Once Anushka Sharma's picture with her little munchkin was clicked at the stadium and later she requested to take it down.

Kept it a secret

Anushka and Virat shared pictures with their little girl on social media but never revealed her face.

Protective parents

Both are very protective of Vamika and don’t want the media or the internet to have any influence on her.

