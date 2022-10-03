Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share some super cute pictures of them with their daughter Vamika on social media. Check out the pics here...Source: Bollywood
This was the first picture of Vamika shared by Anushka on her Instagram.Source: Bollywood
Clearly one of the happiest pictures of Virat Kohli!Source: Bollywood
This picture of Anushka and Vamika is just super cute and it will make you go aww...Source: Bollywood
This picture reminds us of that famous saying, 'A Family That Eats Together, Stays Together'.Source: Bollywood
We must say that all the pictures of Virat and Vamika are just filled with a lot of happiness.Source: Bollywood
Anushka, Virat, and Vamika; a perfect family picture!Source: Bollywood
We wonder what Anushka was showing her little daughter in the sky.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!