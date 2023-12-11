Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's top 10 best moments with daughter Vamika that will melt your hearts
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Here's the first ever picture of the happy family - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their darling daughter Vamika.
The ace cricketer and the actress have decided to keep their daughter Vamika away from media glare.
Anushka Sharma often shares pictures of Vamika on her social media but does not reveal her face.
Virat and Anushka's lives do revolve around their little one and their family pictures are the best.
Virat Kohli is one doting father who is the happiest when around Vamika.
Virat Kohli, the fearless Captain is the coolest when around Vamika.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are trying their best to give a great childhood to Vamika.
This picture of Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika is among the most favourite ones.
The father-daughter duo seem to be water babies.
Vamika enjoying the gorgeous sunset with her parents paints a pretty picture.
Here's a picture of Vamika's first trek with her parents.
This picture of Anushka Sharma and Vamika is frame-worthy.
