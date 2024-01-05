Anushka Sharma's biggest career mistakes
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
Anushka Sharma has acted in several films and has become one of the best actresses among her competitors.
If we believe the reports, Imtiaz Ali actually wanted to cast Anushka opposite Ranbir in Tamasha.
Reportedly Anushka Sharma was thought as the first choice for 2 States, not Alia Bhatt.
According to reports, Kareena Kapoor replaced Anushka Sharma once she rejected to be a part of Ki & Ka.
As per reports, Sid was supposed to act opposite Anushka in Baar Baar Dekho. But she rejected the film.
As per sources, Anushka Sharma was also considered for 3 Idiots but somehow couldn’t make it.
Anushka was most probably considered for Agadu against Mahesh Babu but the actress declined the offer.
Anushka is soon to make a comeback in films with her next release which is expected to be Chakda Xpress.
