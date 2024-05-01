Anushka Sharma's birthday: Top 9 interesting facts about Virat Kohli's wife

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

In 2008, Anushka Sharma debuted as an actor in the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

She is among the Indian actresses with the highest salary.

Anushka Sharma has pursued a career in production alongside her acting career, through her production business, Clean Slate Films.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding became a much-discussed occasion, uniting two prominent individuals from the entertainment and sports worlds.

Using her celebrity status to raise awareness of significant social issues, she regularly participates in campaigns and humanitarian endeavors.

Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media.

Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award has been given to her.

Anushka Sharma was a model and starred in a number of advertising campaigns before becoming well-known in Bollywood.

Anushka Sharma holds an economics degree. She graduated from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore with a degree in economics before deciding to pursue her acting career.

