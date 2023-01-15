Anushka Sharma's top 10 fitness tips will give you lessons on discipline

If you want a toned figure like Anushka Sharma, follow this workout routine of the actress which will give you guaranteed results. Check out the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023
Anushka Sharma likes to workout and often posts the same on her Instagram stories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka often works out with her husband Virat Kohli. They are often seen gymming or doing yoga together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka believes that exercising not just keeps one healthy and fit but also gives rise to good hair and skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka loves doing cardio and her husband Virat Kohli has also admitted that she can do more cardio than him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka feels that if one is demotivated to workout then music can help one in the same. It should be peppy and should lift the mood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka feels that one needs to be focused and consistent with workouts if one wants to improve.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka feels that core strengthening exercises is important as it can reduce injuries impact.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka likes to run on the treadmill as it helps in increasing your metabolism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka likes to run as it helps in fat burning, improves bone and cardiovascular health.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka was doing yoga even when she was pregnant and in her third triesmester. She had also done Shirshasana with the supoprt of Virat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
