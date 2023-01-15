Anushka Sharma's top 10 fitness tips will give you lessons on discipline

If you want a toned figure like Anushka Sharma, follow this workout routine of the actress which will give you guaranteed results. Check out the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023

Loves working out

Anushka Sharma likes to workout and often posts the same on her Instagram stories.

Find a workout partner

Anushka often works out with her husband Virat Kohli. They are often seen gymming or doing yoga together.

Importance of exercise

Anushka believes that exercising not just keeps one healthy and fit but also gives rise to good hair and skin.

Cardio

Anushka loves doing cardio and her husband Virat Kohli has also admitted that she can do more cardio than him.

Use music

Anushka feels that if one is demotivated to workout then music can help one in the same. It should be peppy and should lift the mood.

Be consistent

Anushka feels that one needs to be focused and consistent with workouts if one wants to improve.

Pilates

Anushka feels that core strengthening exercises is important as it can reduce injuries impact.

Cardio

Anushka likes to run on the treadmill as it helps in increasing your metabolism.

Importance of running

Anushka likes to run as it helps in fat burning, improves bone and cardiovascular health.

Do yoga

Anushka was doing yoga even when she was pregnant and in her third triesmester. She had also done Shirshasana with the supoprt of Virat.

