Anushka Sharma's Top 10 no makeup looks
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023
Anushka Sharma often goes no makeup and proudly flaunts her original skin.
Keep it flawless and simple like Anushka Sharma.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress flaunts her glowing skin.
Anushka Sharma embraces her natural skin.
The actress keeps it young fresh and healthy.
Anushka knows exactly how to slay without makeup
The actress never shies to go makeup free
One must take notes from Anushka Sharma for no makeup looks.
The Chakda Xpress actress never worries about her natural look.
The actress is hardly seen wearing heavy makeup.
