Anushka Sharma's Top 10 no makeup looks

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Anushka Sharma often goes no makeup and proudly flaunts her original skin.

Keep it flawless and simple like Anushka Sharma.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress flaunts her glowing skin.

Anushka Sharma embraces her natural skin.

The actress keeps it young fresh and healthy.

Anushka knows exactly how to slay without makeup

The actress never shies to go makeup free

One must take notes from Anushka Sharma for no makeup looks.

The Chakda Xpress actress never worries about her natural look.

The actress is hardly seen wearing heavy makeup.

Thanks For Reading!

