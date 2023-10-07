Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Varun Dhawan and other stars who love dogs

From Anushka Shetty to Mahesh Babu, a look at celebrities who love dogs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Mahesh Babu loves his dog. He often shares pictures on social media with his pet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who doesn't know about Amitabh Bachchan and his pet? He is an avid dog lover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty and her pet make for an adorable pair. She loves her dog a lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan is also a dog lover and often shares pictures on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vignesh Shivan is also a pet lover. He also has been sharing pictures with his pet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma is also a pet lover. She has shared pictures of her pets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham is a passionate animal lover and owns several pets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra has three dogs - Diana, Gino, and Panda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan has an adorable dog and he had named him Katori Aaryan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun is also very close to his pet dog. He owns a beagle named Joey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra was very close to his pet dog. His pet Oscar passed away recently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora is often spotted with her pet dog.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!