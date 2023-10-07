Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Varun Dhawan and other stars who love dogs

From Anushka Shetty to Mahesh Babu, a look at celebrities who love dogs.

Sanskruti Nemane

Oct 07, 2023

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu loves his dog. He often shares pictures on social media with his pet.

Amitabh Bachchan

Who doesn't know about Amitabh Bachchan and his pet? He is an avid dog lover.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty and her pet make for an adorable pair. She loves her dog a lot.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan is also a dog lover and often shares pictures on social media.

Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan is also a pet lover. He also has been sharing pictures with his pet.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is also a pet lover. She has shared pictures of her pets.

John Abraham

John Abraham is a passionate animal lover and owns several pets.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has three dogs - Diana, Gino, and Panda.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has an adorable dog and he had named him Katori Aaryan.

Varun Dhawan

Varun is also very close to his pet dog. He owns a beagle named Joey.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra was very close to his pet dog. His pet Oscar passed away recently.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is often spotted with her pet dog.

