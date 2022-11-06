South movies have certain fetishes when it comes to their heroines, with the navel and armpit fetish being right at the top. Check out which current South Indian actresses keep the flag flying high with their armpit displays on screen…Source: Bollywood
Anushka Shetty is extremely fond of showing her armpits.Source: Bollywood
Nayanthara also loves indulging her fans with her armpits.Source: Bollywood
Kajal Aggarwal is a complete pro at armpit display.Source: Bollywood
Tamannaah Bhatia doesn’t indulge in full-on armpit displays, but does it subtly to teaser her fans.Source: Bollywood
Keerthy Suresh is another one about teasing her fans with subtle armpit displays.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan also does rare armpit shows, but when she does, she really shows them off.Source: Bollywood
Namitha is all about armpit display along with displays of her other enviable assets.Source: Bollywood
Amala Paul is another beauty who loves showing off her armpits and other assets.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna is the latest in the ‘armpit club’ and already seems to have got the hang of it.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!