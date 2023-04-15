ChatGPT picks Top 10 most beautiful South Indian actresses
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023
ChatGPT finds Sridevi to be the most beautiful South Indian diva. The late actress always wanted to be beautiful.
Anushka Shetty, the Baahubaali actress is pretty beyond words.
Trisha Krishnan's fans always go aww over her ethnic looks.
Rekha has always been enigmatic, alone and pretty.
Nayanthara is charming, alluring and the prettiest.
Samantha Akkineni has the most beautiful face and smile.
Shriya Saran knows to look beautiful and elegant in an ethnic outfit.
Asin is the hottest and the prettiest.
Genelia D'Souza is very cute to handle in this frame.
Tamannaah Bhatia is pretty and intelligent at the same time.
