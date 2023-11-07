Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie 2 on cards? Check Baahubali star’s best period drama movies on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Bhaagamathie is a 2018 horror action film headlined by Anushka Shetty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaagamathie was a commercial success and now a sequel to the film is said to be on the cards.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are to be believed discussion for Bhaagamathie 2 has begun already and an official announcement will be made soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaagamathie 2 will be produced by UV Creations, same production house that bankrolled 1st part.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As you await for Bhaagamathie 2 take a look at Anushka Shetty’s other period drama and horror movies to watch on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaagamathie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka gained critical acclaim from the role of Devsena in Baahubali: The Beginning streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali: The Conclusion is second part of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s popular period drama. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rudhramadevi is a historical epic drama about a brave warrior princess who rose to become a ruler of the Kakatiya dynasty. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arundhati on Amazon Prime Video is about a warrior queen reborn to vanquish a century-old evil.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12 Bollywood stars who suffered from mental health problems
Find Out More