Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie 2 on cards? Check Baahubali star’s best period drama movies on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Bhaagamathie is a 2018 horror action film headlined by Anushka Shetty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaagamathie was a commercial success and now a sequel to the film is said to be on the cards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If reports are to be believed discussion for Bhaagamathie 2 has begun already and an official announcement will be made soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaagamathie 2 will be produced by UV Creations, same production house that bankrolled 1st part.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As you await for Bhaagamathie 2 take a look at Anushka Shetty’s other period drama and horror movies to watch on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaagamathie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka gained critical acclaim from the role of Devsena in Baahubali: The Beginning streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali: The Conclusion is second part of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s popular period drama. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudhramadevi is a historical epic drama about a brave warrior princess who rose to become a ruler of the Kakatiya dynasty. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arundhati on Amazon Prime Video is about a warrior queen reborn to vanquish a century-old evil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 12 Bollywood stars who suffered from mental health problems

 

 Find Out More