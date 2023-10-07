Anushka Shetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and more Top 10 Telugu rom-coms on Netflix and other OTT

These Telugu rom-coms will make you smile.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty released on September 7 in theatres. It clashed with Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now the Telugu film has released on Netflix. Here are other rom-coms to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kushi is sweet rom-com that will tickle your funny bones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is a laugh riot as a lecturer falls in love with a strong, independent woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Telugu romantic comedy that is a twisted yet funny tale of two lovers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Telugu film revolves around a couple trying to convince their families for marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is a romantic comedy with a sports drama twist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ye Maaya Chesave has comedy in right amounts. It is about a couple facing opposition from girl's father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is about an extrovert falling in love with an introvert.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is an out-an-out Telugu comedy about two individuals falling in love but having differences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's movie has action, drama, comedy, romance in perfect doses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishq is another romantic comedy to watch for thorough entertainment. It's about two people who meet on a flight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
