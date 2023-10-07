Anushka Shetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and more Top 10 Telugu rom-coms on Netflix and other OTT

These Telugu rom-coms will make you smile.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty released on September 7 in theatres. It clashed with Jawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on OTT

Now the Telugu film has released on Netflix. Here are other rom-coms to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kushi on Netflix

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kushi is sweet rom-com that will tickle your funny bones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Geetha Govindam on Disney + Hotstar

The movie is a laugh riot as a lecturer falls in love with a strong, independent woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheeshma on Netflix

Another Telugu romantic comedy that is a twisted yet funny tale of two lovers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Aa on SonyLiv

The Telugu film revolves around a couple trying to convince their families for marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Majili on Disney + Hotstar

The movie is a romantic comedy with a sports drama twist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ye Maaya Chesave on Zee5

Ye Maaya Chesave has comedy in right amounts. It is about a couple facing opposition from girl's father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tholi Prema on Disney+Hotstar

The movie is about an extrovert falling in love with an introvert.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fidaa on Amazon Prime Video

The movie is an out-an-out Telugu comedy about two individuals falling in love but having differences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on Netflix

Allu Arjun's movie has action, drama, comedy, romance in perfect doses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq on Amazon Prime Video

Ishq is another romantic comedy to watch for thorough entertainment. It's about two people who meet on a flight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mission Raniganj vs Thank You For Coming box office day 1: Akshay Kumar film takes the lead

 

 Find Out More