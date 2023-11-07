Anushka Shetty's Top 11 pictures with Prabhas that prove the Baahubali duo is made for each other
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Anushka Shetty and Prabhas became a hit pair after starring together in Baahubali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both are the most loved on-screen couple in Telugu cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from the Baahubali series Anushka and Prabhas have done several movies together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka and Prabhas share a great friendship that people believe if they are dating each other.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours were also rife that both were getting married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair frequently appears together, exuding an incredible chemistry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Anushka share a genuine and deep bond, endearing them to their fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their mutual concern for each other has endeared them to their admirers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On several occasions, their glances and interactions have suggested a strong connection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both are beloved celebrities, and their photos often ignite hopes of their union.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are a flawless pair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ahead of Dunki, here is a look at TOP 10 films with Punjab backdrop on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More