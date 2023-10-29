Anveshi Jain to Kasturi Chhetri: Top 10 adult web series actresses that set OTT on fire

Gandii Baat actress Anveshi Jain to Kasturi Chhetri; a look at the adult web series actresses that set the screens on fire with their hotness quotient.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Shikha Sinha

Actress has worked in Aftermath, U-Turn, Hotspot and more bold web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupama Prakash

She played the titular role of Mohini in Mohini, a Rabbit original adult series.

Thea D'Souza

Thea worked in Ekta Kapoor produced XXX: Uncensored, one of the boldest web series and Charmsukh and Ragini MMS Returns.

Nehal Vadoliya

She is seen in Gandii Baat and has worked in Blood Money and Woodpecker.

Ankita Dave

She starred in Singardaan, Nagarvadhu, Charmsukh and more X-rated shows.

Ruby Bharaj

She is known for her adult web series such as Mastram, Virgin Bhassker, Gandii Baat and Charmsukh to name a few.

Iira Soni

She once did a bold, intimate scene in a web series called Woodpecker in 2021.

Manvi Chugh

She went bold for OTT series such as Charmsukh, Riti Riwas Love Festival, Woodpecker etc.

Kasturi Chhetri

She is known for her roles in web series such as Charmsukh, LoveOKPlease and more.

Anveshi Jain

She is known for her work in Gandii Baat, Who's You Daddy to name a few.

