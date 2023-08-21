AP Dhillon's Top 10 famous songs above 50 millions views

Here are Top 10 songs by AP Dhillon that have crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Brown Munde

Brown Munde is AP Dhillon's highest viewed song which is 637 million (63 crore) till yet.

Excuses

This Heartbreak song has 340 million views till today.

Insane

This must-hear song has crossed 148 million views.

Majhail

This upbeat song has garnered 90 million views on YouTube.

Ma Belle

The love song ft Amari has collected 72 million.

Toxic

Another hit song from AP Dhillon has 68 million which means 6.8 crore.

Saada Pyar

This hit song has 65 million views which means 6.5 crore.

Drop Top

The song released in 2020 gained 63 million views on YouTube.

Faraar

One of the most popular AP Dhillon songs has gained 56 million views.

Desires

Lyrics written by Shinda Kahlon, this song has achieved 34 million views.

