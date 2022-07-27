Arjun Kapoor shares sizzling chemistry with these hotties

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is in a relationship with Malaika Arora. But, he also shares amazing chemistry with these Bollywood divas. Have a look.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The two look head over heels in love with each other. Malaika and Arjun look superb together.

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria look hot together in Ek Villain Returns.

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan worked in Ki and Ka film. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry left everyone awestruck with them.

Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani

Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani have irreplaceable chemistry and camaraderie.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were seen in 3 films including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namaste England, Ishaqzaade.

