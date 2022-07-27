Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is in a relationship with Malaika Arora. But, he also shares amazing chemistry with these Bollywood divas. Have a look.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The two look head over heels in love with each other. Malaika and Arjun look superb together.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria look hot together in Ek Villain Returns.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan worked in Ki and Ka film. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry left everyone awestruck with them.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani have irreplaceable chemistry and camaraderie.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were seen in 3 films including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namaste England, Ishaqzaade.Source: Bollywood
