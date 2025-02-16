Ranveer Allahbadia to Samay Raina: How sex with parents controversy affected their projects
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 16, 2025
Major projects and celebrities cancelled their projects after the India’s Got Latent controversy.
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia known as BeerBiceps, came under fire for a controversial joke on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent.
Urvashi Raurela has cancelled to appear on Ranveer show and distanced herself following the controversy sparked.
Samay Raina, known for his work on YouTube and as a comedian in the Indian stand-up comedy.
Comedian Samay Raina’s upcoming stand-up shows in Gujarat have reportedly been cancelled amid a massive outrage over a controversial remark.
Apoorva Mukhija, who is known as 'The Rebel Kid' on social media, faced backlash.
She has been removed from the list of official ambassadors for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.
Ashish Chanchlani, well-known Indian YouTuber and content creator, best recognized for his channel Ashchillani Comedy.
Ashish Chanchlani canceled the hosting of the film, 'Captain America: Brave New World' on Valentine's Day.
