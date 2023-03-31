April Fool's Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood stars who are the biggest pranksters on sets

There are many Bollywood stars who are known to play a lot of pranks. Here, take a look at the full list of the stars right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Akshay Kumar

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sara Ali Khan revealed that he had fooled her into believing that he had given her God's Prasad but gave her a garlic ball.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan

Zeenat Aman once revealed that Abhishek used to ring the doorbell and then run away. She had once caught the star doing the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

Raveena Tandon once revealed that she saw a cup of hot tea falling from his hand and coming towards her. She then realised the cup was empty and was tied to the plate via a thread.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn

During The Big Bull promotion, Abhishek revealed that Ajay had fooled all by saying that the movie location was haunted.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

In KBC, Amitabh had left the sets when Akshay Kumar helped Katrina Kaif in answering questions. Katrina was later told it was a prank.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

He is known to play pranks on the Bigg Boss contestants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

He had once teamed up with Salman Khan to fool the entire team of Karan Arjun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

She had texted Rani Mukerji via his phone which made Rani angry. Priyanka had made the confession later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan

She is known for hiding the phones of her co-stars and writing names behind their jackets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

He had once pranked Rajkumar Santoshi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: KGF 2, Pushpa 2 and more Top 10 South Indian film sequels coming soon to take over box office around the world

 

 Find Out More