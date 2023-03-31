April Fool's Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood stars who are the biggest pranksters on sets

There are many Bollywood stars who are known to play a lot of pranks. Here, take a look at the full list of the stars right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023
On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sara Ali Khan revealed that he had fooled her into believing that he had given her God's Prasad but gave her a garlic ball.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zeenat Aman once revealed that Abhishek used to ring the doorbell and then run away. She had once caught the star doing the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon once revealed that she saw a cup of hot tea falling from his hand and coming towards her. She then realised the cup was empty and was tied to the plate via a thread.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During The Big Bull promotion, Abhishek revealed that Ajay had fooled all by saying that the movie location was haunted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In KBC, Amitabh had left the sets when Akshay Kumar helped Katrina Kaif in answering questions. Katrina was later told it was a prank.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is known to play pranks on the Bigg Boss contestants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He had once teamed up with Salman Khan to fool the entire team of Karan Arjun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had texted Rani Mukerji via his phone which made Rani angry. Priyanka had made the confession later.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is known for hiding the phones of her co-stars and writing names behind their jackets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He had once pranked Rajkumar Santoshi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!