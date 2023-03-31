April Fool's Day 2023: Top 10 Hindi comedy films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar with family for ROFL moments

Here is our best pick of comedy movies to watch with your family

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Hungama

As the name suggests it all hungama of confusions. Watch this ROFL comedy on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hera Pheri

Well, this needs no explanation. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Phir Hera Pheri

The 2nd part of the iconic comedy flick is streaming on Netflix

Welcome

This epic laughter comedy can be watched n number of times with family. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Hulchul

Another of Priyadarshan’s masterpiece is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video

All The Best

All the best before you go on a laughter roller coaster of this movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Bhagam Bhag

Watch this comedy thriller fun saga on Amazon Prime Video

Andaaz Apna Apna

This is one of the best classic comedy movies in Bollywood. Available on Amazon Prime Video

Munna Bhai MBBS

Another one of the best comedy movies Munna Bhai MBBS is available on Netflix.

Chup Chup Ke

Priyadarshan has proved his mettle in comedy-drama and Chup Chup Ke is another masterpiece. Available on Netflix.

