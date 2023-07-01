AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and other top 10 highest paid singers in India
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
AR Rahman is the highest paid singer in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The music composer makes a hefty sum of Rs 3 crore per song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shreya Ghoshal is ranked second charging Rs 25 lakh per song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arijit Singh is little behind charging Rs 20-22 lakh fees for a song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunidhi Chauhan's fees is same as Arijit Singh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Next comes Sonu Nigam who charge Rs 18-20 lakh for each song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badshah also charges Rs 18-20 lakh.
Badshah also charges Rs 18-20 lakh.
Shaan earns Rs 10 lakh for one song.
Shaan earns Rs 10 lakh for one song.
Neha Kakkar too reportedly charges RS 10 lakh per song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mika Singh also charges Rs 10 lakh.
Mika Singh also charges Rs 10 lakh.
Yo Yo Honey Singh quotes RS 10 lakh for one song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
