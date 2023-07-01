AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and other top 10 highest paid singers in India

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

AR Rahman is the highest paid singer in India.

The music composer makes a hefty sum of Rs 3 crore per song.

Shreya Ghoshal is ranked second charging Rs 25 lakh per song.

Arijit Singh is little behind charging Rs 20-22 lakh fees for a song.

Sunidhi Chauhan's fees is same as Arijit Singh.

Next comes Sonu Nigam who charge Rs 18-20 lakh for each song.

Badshah also charges Rs 18-20 lakh.

Shaan earns Rs 10 lakh for one song.

Neha Kakkar too reportedly charges RS 10 lakh per song.

Mika Singh also charges Rs 10 lakh.

Yo Yo Honey Singh quotes RS 10 lakh for one song.

