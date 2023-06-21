Top 10 brothers of superstars who could not be successful
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Arbaaz Khan is not as successful as brother Salman Khan.
Sohail Khan did not get success like brother Salman.
Faisal Khan could not do much in movies like brother Aamir Khan.
Vijay Anand was nothing in front of brother Dev Anand.
Bobby Deol could not make a name like Sunny Deol, his brother.
Rahul Khanna could not do hit films like brother Akshaye Khanna.
Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor was a total flop.
Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy's brother is a total flop star.
Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan's cousin brother has not been successful.
Randhir Kapoor did not get fame like his brother Rishi Kapoor.
There have been many stars whose siblings were not successful.
These stars worked hard to make a name for themselves.
