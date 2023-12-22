Arbaaz Khan to get married to girlfriend Sshura? Know more personal details about their marriage

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023

Arbaaz and Sshura are reportedly very serious about each other and want to tie the knot shortly.

It is intended to be a private gathering with close friends and family.

As a makeup artist, she has collaborated with Bollywood stars including Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, and herself.

Sshura has a good social media presence but her account remains private..

According to reports, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got together while filming "Patna Shukla," which may be released the following year.

Arbaaz was previously in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani. In 2019, he declared their relationship.

However, there have been rumors lately that the pair split up last year.

Georgia confirmed in an interview that they both knew that their relationship wouldn’t last for a long time.

