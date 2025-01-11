Popular actresses who have also done B grade films

BollywoodLife Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2025

Archana Puran Singh is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show. She did bold scenes in the B grade film 'Raat Ke Gunaah' released in 1994.

Neha Dhupia has been doing well in Bollywood. However, she has worked in the B grade film Sheesha.

It has been reportedly said that Katrina Kaif also did B-grade movies to enter the film industry.

Isha Koppikar also did B-grade films like Haseena and Girlfriend. She has done many bold scenes in these films.

Payal Rohatgi did bold scenes in a b-grade movie. She has appeared in the B-grade film Tauba Tauba

Manisha Koirala has also worked in the B grade film Ek Choti Si Love Story.

Mamta Kulkarni has also worked in B-grade films. She was seen in Divine Temple Khajuraho.

As per reports, veteran actress Rekha has also worked in B grade films. She was seen in the film Praan Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye released in the year 1974.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Disha Vakani was also seen in b grade movies. Many of her videos have gone viral.

