Are Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma really moving to London permanently? Here are the hints
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 13, 2024
The internet has been exploding with rumors over the past few months suggesting that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are gradually relocating to the United Kingdom.
After the victory parade in Mumbai, Kohli promptly took off for London to be with his family, which only served to fan the flames of these rumors.
The internet believes that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are relocating to London for the following reasons.
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been pictured in and around London on multiple occasions during the past few months.
Kohli took a break from cricket in December 2023 and traveled to the UK to spend time with his family.
Virat has previously stated that he enjoys remaining in Europe since it allows them to live a regular life because most people are unable to identify them.
According to rumors, Kohli traveled to England for the birth of his second child and missed the India vs. England Test series.
Magik Lamp lists Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as directors. West Yorkshire, UK is the official address of Magik Lamp, a management consultant.
