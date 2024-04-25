Arijit Singh and 9 other famous Indian singers who started from reality shows
Nishant
| Apr 25, 2024
Arijit Singh started on Fame Gurukul and is now known as the king of playback singing with hits like Tum Hi Ho and many more.
Neha Kakkar participated in Indian Idol, renowned for Bollywood remixes and energetic performances.
Darshan Raval gained fame from India’s Raw Star, known for Pehli Mohobbat and unique songwriting.
Armaan Malik competed in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, acclaimed for singing in multiple languages and international hits.
Mohammed Irfan, a contestant of Star Voice of India and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, known for songs like Banjaara.
Nakash Aziz, another notable from Indian Idol season 2, known for chart-toppers like Jabra Fan and collaborations with A.R. Rahman.
Monali Thakur appeared on Indian Idol 2, she’s a popular Bollywood singer with hits like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.
Harshdeep Kaur was the winner of two reality shows, celebrated for soulful Sufi renditions and global collaborations.
Rahul Vaidya rose to fame on Indian Idol, known for Bollywood songs and appearances on reality shows like Bigg Boss.
Antara Mitra gained recognition from Indian Idol 2 and delivered popular Bollywood singer with hits like Gerua.
