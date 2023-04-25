Arijit Singh's chartbusters for top Bollywood stars

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023

Arijit Singh crooned Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 for Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor that totally changed his life. He became a superstar overnight.

Arijit Singh sang Thodi Jagah from Marjaavaan that had Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria

Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse was picturised on Sunny Leone and has been beautifully crooned by Arijit Singh.

Arijit Singh sang Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga from Half Girlfriend for Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Hamdard from Ek Villain by Arijit Singh was sung for Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

Kalank's title track by Arijit was for Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt.

Ve Maahi by Arijit Singh from Kesari was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

Muskurane from City Lights by Arijit was on Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha.

Arijit Singh crooned Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track for Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma.

