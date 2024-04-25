Arijit Singh's Top 10 iconic songs to add to your playlist
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 25, 2024
As India’s one of the most loved and adored singer enjoys his 37th birthday, we take a look at some of his best music.
Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, a soulful romantic ballad that launched Arijit into superstardom.
Gerua from Dilwale is a passionate love song.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani from Hamari Adhuri Kahani, a beautiful song about an incomplete love story.
Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil captures the pain of unrequited love.
Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a fun and energetic song.
Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha, an emotional duet alongside Shreya Ghoshal.
Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, an upbeat and inspiring song celebrating the joy of life.
Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki, a fun and upbeat song.
Chaleya from Jawan, another romantic song to dedicate to your loved one.
Satranga from Animal, a heart-wrenching emotional but romantic song.
