Arijit Singh's Top 10 iconic songs to add to your playlist

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

As India’s one of the most loved and adored singer enjoys his 37th birthday, we take a look at some of his best music.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, a soulful romantic ballad that launched Arijit into superstardom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gerua from Dilwale is a passionate love song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hamari Adhuri Kahani from Hamari Adhuri Kahani, a beautiful song about an incomplete love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil captures the pain of unrequited love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a fun and energetic song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha, an emotional duet alongside Shreya Ghoshal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, an upbeat and inspiring song celebrating the joy of life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki, a fun and upbeat song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chaleya from Jawan, another romantic song to dedicate to your loved one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satranga from Animal, a heart-wrenching emotional but romantic song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who have been in B-grade films

 

 Find Out More