Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora love story: A mushy, filmy affair
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023
Arjun Kapoor was earlier dating Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan.
Then he often visited her place where he met Malaika Arora who was then wife of Arbaaz Khan.
2 years later Arjun Kapoor broke up with Arpita and focused on his Bollywood career.
Arjun was smitten with Malaika Arora who motivated him in doing more films.
Later in 2016 Malaika and Arbaaz divorced ending their 19 years long marriage.
After the divorce, Malaika kept meeting Arjun Kapoor secretly.
Both together made their first public appearance at 2018 Lakme Fashion Week.
Their dating rumours started after they were spotted on lunch and dinner dates.
Arjun Kapoor and Malika Arora share an age gap of 12 years.
On the 34th birthday of Arjun Kapoor both made their relationship happier.
Arjun Kapoor turns 38th on this birthday and he is in a happy relationship with Malaika Arora.
Both often share mushy photos from their vacations setting some major couple goals.
