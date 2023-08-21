Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Top 10 moments that prove they are perfect together

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor often show off their love and passion for each other.

Aprarn Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Perfect Duo

Arjun and Malaika are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood.

Official Relationship

The duo has been together for a while and made their romance Instagram official in 2019.

P.H.A.T

Another beautiful photo that captures the bond they share.

Black and White

Arjun looks dapper in black and white, while Maliaka wore an all-white outfit.

Elegant Style

The couple consistently attracts attention with their style statements whenever they step out.

Mushy Couple

Arjun gives a peck on her forehead and fans can’t keep calm.

Chic and Fun

Malaika can be seen donning a blue wool jumper with Arjun snapping a selfie

Sparkle and Shine

Arjun and Malaika turned heads in gold and black hues.

Couple Goals

Arjun and Malaika casually took a photo in the mirror and looked adorable.

