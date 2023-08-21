Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Top 10 moments that prove they are perfect together

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor often show off their love and passion for each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
Arjun and Malaika are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo has been together for a while and made their romance Instagram official in 2019.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another beautiful photo that captures the bond they share.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun looks dapper in black and white, while Maliaka wore an all-white outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple consistently attracts attention with their style statements whenever they step out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun gives a peck on her forehead and fans can’t keep calm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika can be seen donning a blue wool jumper with Arjun snapping a selfieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun and Malaika turned heads in gold and black hues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun and Malaika casually took a photo in the mirror and looked adorable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!