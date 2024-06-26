Arjun Kapoor Birthday: 8 most diverse roles played by the actor
| Jun 26, 2024
As Arjun Kapoor turns 39 years old on June 26th, 2024, we take a look at his diverse portfolio and the roles that surprised us the most.
Arjun's debut role was in Ishaqzaade as Parama Chauhan, portraying a brash and aggressive character, entrenched in a family feud.
2 States saw him play Krish Malhotra which contrasts with his debut, showcasing him as a sophisticated and romantic young man.
In Ki & Ka, he played the role of Kabir Bansal beaking traditional gender roles, he plays a man comfortable in a domestic role.
In Gunday, he portrayed a raw and fearless outlaw while playing the role of Bala Bhattacharya
Sardar Ka Grandson saw him play a light-hearted and emotional role as Amreek Singh, a devoted grandson.
Stepping into the period drama genre, Arjun portrays Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Panipat with intensity and dedication.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun as Satinder Dahiya or Pinky sees him in a nuanced role as a man on the run with a woman from a different social stratum,
In India's Most Wanted, he played the role of Prabhat Kapoor, a serious character leading a mission to capture a deadly terrorist.
