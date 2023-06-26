Arjun Kapoor birthday: Here's how the actor lost 15 kgs of weight

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

Arjun Kapoor who made his debut with Ishqzaade once weighed 140 kilos.

Take a look at his journey from fat to fit.

Because of his health, Arjun suffered from asthma at the age of 22.

Arjun Kapoor had a physical transformation before joining the film business.

Arjun took inspiration from Salman Khan for losing weight.

Salman Khan kept a strict vigil on his diet.

Following a strict exercise regime he lost 50 kgs in 4 years.

His workout includes cardio, weight and circuit training, cross-fit exercises, squats, dead-lifts, and pull-ups.

To lose excess weight, he stayed away from junk food.

He never gave up and patience was his key to loose weight.

In 2022 he surprised everyone by sharing jaw-dropping fitness transformation.

This was Arjun Kapoor’s journey from being a chubby boy to a handsome hunk.

