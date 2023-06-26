Arjun Kapoor birthday: Here's how the actor lost 15 kgs of weight
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Arjun Kapoor who made his debut with Ishqzaade once weighed 140 kilos.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take a look at his journey from fat to fit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Because of his health, Arjun suffered from asthma at the age of 22.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor had a physical transformation before joining the film business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun took inspiration from Salman Khan for losing weight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan kept a strict vigil on his diet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following a strict exercise regime he lost 50 kgs in 4 years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His workout includes cardio, weight and circuit training, cross-fit exercises, squats, dead-lifts, and pull-ups.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To lose excess weight, he stayed away from junk food.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He never gave up and patience was his key to loose weight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2022 he surprised everyone by sharing jaw-dropping fitness transformation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This was Arjun Kapoor’s journey from being a chubby boy to a handsome hunk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 Bollywood's BFFs who define true bond and friendship
Find Out More