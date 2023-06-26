Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Love life, phobia, favourite actress and more lesser known facts

Actor Arjun Kapoor has done a lot of hard work to reach to the current stardom that he has achieved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

Arjun Kapoor as an Assistant Director

Arjun worked as an Assistant Director prior to making his acting debut.

Arjun Kapoor's Education

Along with Varun Dhawan, he studied acting at the Barry John Acting Studio.

Relation with Arpita Khan

Arjun once dated Salman's sister, Arpita Khan.

Arjun's Eccentric Phobia

Arjun has an odd phobia of ceiling fans.

Arjun Kapoor's First Debut

Arjun's major film debut was Ishqzaade.

Arjun's Favorite Meal

Arjun's favourite go-to meal continues to be Kadhi Chawal and spicy samosas.

Arjun Kapoor's Nickname

Arjun is also fondly called Fubu.

Arjun's Favorite Sport

Arjun loves playing football and spend hours watching the sport.

Arjun's Favorite Actress

Kareena Kapoor Khan is his all-time favourite actress.

Arjun Kapoor's Relationship Status

Arjun Kapoor is currently dating Malaika Arora.

