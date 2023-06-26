Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Love life, phobia, favourite actress and more lesser known facts

Actor Arjun Kapoor has done a lot of hard work to reach to the current stardom that he has achieved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Arjun worked as an Assistant Director prior to making his acting debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Along with Varun Dhawan, he studied acting at the Barry John Acting Studio.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun once dated Salman's sister, Arpita Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun has an odd phobia of ceiling fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun's major film debut was Ishqzaade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun's favourite go-to meal continues to be Kadhi Chawal and spicy samosas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun is also fondly called Fubu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun loves playing football and spend hours watching the sport.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan is his all-time favourite actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor is currently dating Malaika Arora.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
