Bollywood star kids who are from broken homes

Here's looking at Bollywood star kids whose parents separated. Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more on list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Arjun Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor's parents Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor separated after the filmmaker fell in love with Sridevi.

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh separated in 2004.

Ira Khan

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from first wife Reena.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is Pankaj Kapoor's son from first wife Neelima Azmi.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt's daughter. They parted ways and then he married Soni Razdan.

Samaira Kapoor-Kiaan Raj Kapoor

Samaira Kapoor-Kiaan Raj Kapoor are Karisma Kapoor's kids with Sanjay Kapur. The couple is now divorced.

Kajol

Kajol's parents separated when she was 4 years old.

Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar are Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani's kids. Javed Akhtar is now married to Shabana Azmi.

Shruti Haasan-Akshara Haasan

Shruti Haasan-Akshara Haasan's parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika have parted ways.

Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are successfully co-parenting Hrehaan and Hridaan.

