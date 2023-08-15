Arjun Reddy to Mahanati: Top 10 Telugu movies on Amazon Prime

These 10 films from Tollywood will entertain you in every possible way if you are having boring day. Which is your favourite?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023
This intense romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda follows the life of a brilliant but emotionally troubled medical student, exploring love, heartbreak, and personal growth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A biographical drama, Mahanati pays tribute to legendary actress Savitri. The film provides insights into her life, career, and the film industry of that era.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, this film is a blend of family drama and comedy, with catchy music and dance sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jersey, starring Nani, is a heartwarming sports drama that tells the story of a cricketer's comeback journey, highlighting determination and family bonds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Awe! is a unique and unconventional film that weaves together multiple stories, each exploring different aspects of human emotions and experiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in a rural backdrop, Rangasthalam stars Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni. It's a gripping tale of a hearing-impaired man's journey to uncover corruption in his village.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This comedy film starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada offers lighthearted entertainment with its humor and family dynamics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manam is a heartwarming family drama that spans across generations, featuring the iconic Akkineni family members – ANR, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maharshi is a social drama that focuses on a successful businessman who returns to his village and works to bring about positive change in society.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
