Arjun Reddy to Mahanati: Top 10 Telugu movies on Amazon Prime

These 10 films from Tollywood will entertain you in every possible way if you are having boring day. Which is your favourite?

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Arjun Reddy

This intense romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda follows the life of a brilliant but emotionally troubled medical student, exploring love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

Mahanati

A biographical drama, Mahanati pays tribute to legendary actress Savitri. The film provides insights into her life, career, and the film industry of that era.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, this film is a blend of family drama and comedy, with catchy music and dance sequences.

Jersey

Jersey, starring Nani, is a heartwarming sports drama that tells the story of a cricketer's comeback journey, highlighting determination and family bonds.

Awe!

Awe! is a unique and unconventional film that weaves together multiple stories, each exploring different aspects of human emotions and experiences.

Rangasthalam

Set in a rural backdrop, Rangasthalam stars Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni. It's a gripping tale of a hearing-impaired man's journey to uncover corruption in his village.

F2: Fun and Frustration

This comedy film starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada offers lighthearted entertainment with its humor and family dynamics.

Manam

Manam is a heartwarming family drama that spans across generations, featuring the iconic Akkineni family members – ANR, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya.

Maharshi

Maharshi is a social drama that focuses on a successful businessman who returns to his village and works to bring about positive change in society.

