Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya Arjun gets engaged to Umapathy Ramaiah; Check viral pics 

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah, Arjun Sarja's daughter and Thambi Ramaiah's son have exchanged rings.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Congratulations to the duo 

It's celebration time for the Sarja and Ramaiah families. Best wishes to Aishwarya and Umapathy. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beautiful couple 

Aishwarya and Umapathy look like a match made in heaven.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family picture 

Every function is incomplete without the family picture, isn't it? Look how happy they are. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All smiles 

The duo exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their immediate families. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Father-daughter duo

Today would be one of the happiest days of Arjun Sarja's life. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How did Aishwarya meet Umapathy?

As per media reports, Aishwarya got acquainted with Umapathy when he was a contestant on a reality TV show that was hosted by Arjun. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cupid struck 

Thambi Ramaiah, a well known actor revealed they met at Anjaneyar temple recently and decided on the wedding. The two fathers turned cupid for their children. It's adorable, no? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya-Umapathy's link up

It was this year in June that reports surfaced about Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah's wedding. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What does Umapathy do? 

Umapathy is a Tamil actor who has worked in a few films and has participated in a reality Tv show called Survivor. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What does Aishwarya do?   

Aishwarya, like her father, is into acting. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When is the wedding? 

As per reports, Umapathy Ramaiah and Aishwarya Arjun might tie the knot next year. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and more celebs on the guest list

 

 Find Out More