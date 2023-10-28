Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya Arjun gets engaged to Umapathy Ramaiah; Check viral pics 

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah, Arjun Sarja's daughter and Thambi Ramaiah's son have exchanged rings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
It's celebration time for the Sarja and Ramaiah families. Best wishes to Aishwarya and Umapathy.
Aishwarya and Umapathy look like a match made in heaven.
Every function is incomplete without the family picture, isn't it? Look how happy they are.
The duo exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their immediate families.
Today would be one of the happiest days of Arjun Sarja's life.
As per media reports, Aishwarya got acquainted with Umapathy when he was a contestant on a reality TV show that was hosted by Arjun.
Thambi Ramaiah, a well known actor revealed they met at Anjaneyar temple recently and decided on the wedding. The two fathers turned cupid for their children. It's adorable, no?
It was this year in June that reports surfaced about Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah's wedding.
Umapathy is a Tamil actor who has worked in a few films and has participated in a reality Tv show called Survivor.
Aishwarya, like her father, is into acting.
As per reports, Umapathy Ramaiah and Aishwarya Arjun might tie the knot next year.
