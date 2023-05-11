Top 10 Indian references in anime shows on OTT

Earth Maiden Arjuna's hero is Arjuna on Tubi TV. The character is inspired by Arjuna from Mahabharat. The character has to fight everything she cares for and also protect the Earth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Butler on Netflix has a character called Agni who is named after the God of fire in Hinduism.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Gamers anime on Crunchyroll, the characters reference are taken from a scene in 3Idiots. The song All Izz Well also has a Japanese version to it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naruto on Netflix has references to king of gods Indra who is in a battle with asuras aka demons.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Berserk anime on Funimation has historical and mythogical references. There is a Kushan clan which is insired from the Kushan empire which was in north western India. Rakshas are demons in Indian mythology.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
King Yemma from Dragon Ball Z anime on Hulu is based on Yamraj's character who is known as God Of Death in Hindus. Yemma also decides who goes to heaven or hell.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Legend of Prince Rama is an anime adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Code Geass anime on Fandom Rakshat Chawla is shown to be an Indian scientist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Bleach anime on Netflix Kokujo Tengen Myooh character is from Vidyaraja who was one of the wisest kings who wanted to defend the teachings and wisdom of Buddha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arslan Senki on Funimation has Gadevi which is inspired by Indian history and mythology.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Parineeti Chopra, these Top 10 stars married outside Bollywood to lead a normal life