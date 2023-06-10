Top 10 actors who got career revival chances on OTT

OTT proved to be boon for these actors who managed to revive their acting careers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023
Asur series is among the biggest achievement of Arshad Warsi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna's acting chops in Scoop got a positive response from all corners.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harman Baweja who went missing in action for a long time marked comeback with Netflix's Scoop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol's career indeed got revived with Asharam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen may not be doing films but her OTT series Aarya is a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Kapoor has also managed to revive his career with OTT shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man is loved and how!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur's film failed at BO but his The Night Manager is a hit on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol is looking to great second innings with many OTT projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah has a good run on OTT with Delhi Crime, Humans and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
