Top 10 actors who got career revival chances on OTT

OTT proved to be boon for these actors who managed to revive their acting careers.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023

Arshad Warsi

Asur series is among the biggest achievement of Arshad Warsi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna's acting chops in Scoop got a positive response from all corners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harman Baweja

Harman Baweja who went missing in action for a long time marked comeback with Netflix's Scoop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol's career indeed got revived with Asharam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen may not be doing films but her OTT series Aarya is a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor has also managed to revive his career with OTT shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man is loved and how!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur's film failed at BO but his The Night Manager is a hit on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

Kajol is looking to great second innings with many OTT projects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah has a good run on OTT with Delhi Crime, Humans and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 Bollywood actors and their weird habits

 

 Find Out More