Article 370, Poacher and more new movies, web series releasing in theatres and OTT this week
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Poacher on Prime Video is a Malayalam crime drama and will release on Feb 23.
Poacher is a story of forest officers who discover a group involved in illegal ivory trade.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story on Netflix is about Indrani Mukerjea’s life.
Aditya Dhar’s feature production debut Article 370 stars Yami Gautam and will be released on Feb 23 in theatres.
Through My Window: Looking at You is available on Netflix is about Raquel and Ares.
Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix is about a young boy who has to master four elemental powers to save world. Releasing on Feb 23.
Malaikottai Vaaliban is a Malayalam film stars Mohalal and will release on Disney+Hotstar on Feb 23.
Crakk is a sports action film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. The film releases on Feb 23 in theatres.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be releasing on Feb 21 on Disney+Hotstar.
A Game of Two Halves will be releasing on Feb 23 in theatres.
