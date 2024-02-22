Article 370, Poacher and other top 10 new movies and series releasing this weekend on Feb 23 on OTT and theatres
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
Yami Gautam's Article 370 in theatres is about an agent who gets on a secret mission to fight terrorism and corruption in Kashmir.
Poacher on Prime Video is about a group of dedicated forest officers and others who get on to a mission to track down ivory poachers in the country.
Crakk in theatres is about a man from the Mumbai slums who decides to participate in an underground survival sports tournament.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story on Netflix is about the story of Indrani Mukerjea, who was accused of murdering Sheena Bora.
All India Rank in theatres is about a 17-year-old student who prepares for the IIT entrance exam.
Through My Window: Looking at You on Netflix is about Clara Galle and Julio Peña Fernández who face trouble moving on.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix is about people involved in the world of racing business.
Summer House on Jio Cinema is about lives of the East Coast elites.
Apartment 404 on Prime Video is about six residents who attempt to solve a series of mysteries.
Mea Culpa on Netflix is about an artist who is accused of murdering his girlfriend.
