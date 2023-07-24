Arundhati to Baahubali: Take a look at Top 10 movies of Anushka Shetty as she completes 18 years as an actress

A supernatural thriller where Anushka plays dual roles, one as a modern woman and the other as a courageous queen fighting against evil forces. The film showcases her versatility as an actor and keeps you engaged throughout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A historical biopic in which Anushka portrays the titular role of Rudhramadevi, a warrior queen of the Kakatiya dynasty. Her powerful portrayal and the film's grand scale make it a compelling watch.
An epic historical film directed by S.S. Rajamouli, where Anushka portrays the character of Devasena. The movie has breathtaking visuals, impressive action sequences, and Anushka's powerful performance, making it a must-watch.
A gripping horror-thriller in which Anushka portrays a civil servant who encounters supernatural events in a haunted mansion. Her powerful performance adds depth to the intense narrative.
This romantic comedy-drama addresses body shaming and societal pressures related to weight. Anushka's dedication to the character and her endearing performance makes the movie a heartwarming experience.
A thriller where Anushka plays a mute artist involved in a mysterious murder case. The film keeps you on the edge of your seat, and Anushka's expressive acting without any dialogue is commendable.
Known as Yamudu in Telugu, this action film stars Anushka opposite Suriya. Her chemistry with the lead actor and her role as a village belle adds charm to the entertaining movie.
An ensemble drama that weaves together five different stories, and Anushka's performance as a sex worker caught in difficult circumstances is remarkable. The film tackles various social issues and highlights Anushka's talent in portraying complex characters.
An emotional drama in which Anushka plays a lawyer fighting for the custody of her mentally challenged daughter. Her portrayal of a strong and compassionate mother is heart-touching.
The sequel to Baahubali, this film continues the epic saga and delves deeper into Devasena's story. Anushka's portrayal of a fierce and brave queen is a highlight of the movie.
