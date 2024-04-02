Aryan Khan dating Larissa Bonesi? Here's what we know about the Brazilian model
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2024
Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi is in the news for her dating rumours with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, Aryan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Redditor states that Larissa and Aryan have been following each other on the gram and they follow each others' families too.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Not just that, it is said Aryan gifted Larissa's mother Dyavol product on her birthday. Due to the dating rumours, she has quickly become a topic of curiosity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Well, Larissa is a model who has been working in India for a while.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Larissa has worked with Guru Randhawa on the song Surma Surma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Not just Guru Randhawa, Larissa has previously worked with Stebin Ben, Honey Singh and Terence Lewis to name a few. She has worked with hem in their music videos.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She has worked in 4 movies such as Desi Boys, Go Goa Gone, Thikka and Penthouse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She has also worked in 47 TV commercials one of which includes a one with Salman Khan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Larissa loves India it seems because she has been sharing loads of Indian looks on her social media handle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Larissa worked with Aryan on his Dyavol product. The pictures are on social media already.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Larissa has 559K followers on Instagram.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Larissa and Aryan were snapped partying together, it seems after which the rumours went viral.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 K-dramas that you can watch for free on YouTube
Find Out More