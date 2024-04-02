Aryan Khan dating Larissa Bonesi? Here's what we know about the Brazilian model  

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi is in the news for her dating rumours with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, Aryan. 

A Redditor states that Larissa and Aryan have been following each other on the gram and they follow each others' families too. 

Not just that, it is said Aryan gifted Larissa's mother Dyavol product on her birthday. Due to the dating rumours, she has quickly become a topic of curiosity. 

Well, Larissa is a model who has been working in India for a while. 

Larissa has worked with Guru Randhawa on the song Surma Surma

Not just Guru Randhawa, Larissa has previously worked with Stebin Ben, Honey Singh and Terence Lewis to name a few. She has worked with hem in their music videos. 

She has worked in 4 movies such as Desi Boys, Go Goa Gone, Thikka and Penthouse.

She has also worked in 47 TV commercials one of which includes a one with Salman Khan. 

Larissa loves India it seems because she has been sharing loads of Indian looks on her social media handle.

Larissa worked with Aryan on his Dyavol product. The pictures are on social media already. 

Larissa has 559K followers on Instagram. 

Larissa and Aryan were snapped partying together, it seems after which the rumours went viral.

