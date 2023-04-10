Top 10 star kids who do not want to act

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan did not show interest in acting and is now a national swimmer.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is not interested in acting and is interested in filmmaking. He will soon make his debut as a writer.

Krishna Shroff, unlike brother Tiger Shroff, does not have an interest in acting.

Alia Bhatt's sister and Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter Shaheen Bhatt has zero interest in acting.

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's sister is a stylist and is co-owner of Rheson.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is a certified psychotherapist who practices psychotherapy in New York.

Aaliyah Kashyap has made it loud and clear that she is not interested in acting.

Sharmila Tagore's daughter Saba Pataudi is a jewellery designer.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Ahana Deol is an Odissi dancer.

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has an interest in her dad's family business.

