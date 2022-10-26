Popular star kids who are sensation on the internet

Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn, Navya Naveli Nanda and more star kids who are a rage on the social media.

Janhvi Sharma

Nysa Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is one of the most popular star kids on the social media.

Aaliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Instagram posts go viral within seconds.

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is no less than a diva.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim are the popular sibling duos on the internet.

Aryan Khan and Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana manage to turn heads in style.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda leaves everyone gasping for breathe with her infectious smile.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is a bombshell and her Instagram pictures are a proof of it.

Janhvi Kapoor

Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature soaring with her hotness.

