Arya's The Village and other most chilling South Indian horror movies, series on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
The Village starring Arya is the story of a young man trying to rescue his family with the help of 3 companions. Watch it on Prime Video.
Trunk is a movie about a newlywed couple who start getting haunted by a trunk that was brought in by the wife. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Virupaksha is the story of a man trying to uncover a series of brutal deaths that have left the villagers terrorised. Stream it on Netflix.
Bhinna is a creepy thriller drama about an actress whose lines of reality and imagination gets blurred as she dives deep into method acting. Watch on Zee 5.
Typewriter is yet another classic of a family moving into a new home and them discovering the scary past. Watch on Netflix.
Bhram is the story of a novelist with PTSD who starts to experience supernatural phenomenon. Starring Kalki Koechlin, you can watch the show on Zee 5.
13B: Fear Has a New Address is a creepy story of a spirit that uses a TV to communicate with a family that has recently moved into the apartment. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Jallikattu is an action thriller where a buffalo who rams astray but ends up getting more entangled and dark as the movie goes on. Stream on Prime Video.
Pizza is a horror movie series in 3 parts about a pizza delivery boy who goes through mysterious events at the pizza delivery place. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kanchana is a horror comedy about spirits taking over the body of a young man and starting to make him act like a woman. Stream on Prime Video.
