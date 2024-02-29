As A Killer Paradox gets mixed reviews, Top 10 Korean Detective Series on OTT that are nail-biting from start to finish
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Flower Of Evil is hands-down one of the best detective suspense Asian dramas
Kim Dong-Hee's Extracurricular on Netflix is a gripping and scary watch
The Devil Judge on Netflix has also got decent reviews
The Good Detective on Disney Plus Hotstar is a classic investigation drama
Vagabond on Netflix is a good mystery packed with emotions
Beyond Evil on Netflix is a slow but intense watch
Kim Nam-gil's Through The Darkness on Netflix is a terrific show
Partners For Justice on Prime Video is also a good watch
Taxi Driver on Prime Video is a good suspense show with emotional quotient
A Killer Paradox on Netflix has great performances but story got mixed reviews
