As Aamir Khan announces Sitare Zameen Par, a look at his Top 5 films that earned Rs 4000 crore

Aamir Khan is known to have delivered highest grossing films which have made record-breaking business worldwideSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Aamir Khan is known as Mr. Perfectionist and has also delivered superhit films across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan has lately announced his new movie titled Sitaare Zameen Par which will be 10 times ahead of the theme of Taare Zameen Par.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir is the only actor with a maximum number of highest-grossing films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has made powerful films which made huge profits across the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan has alone collected over Rs 4000 crore worldwide and here is a list of his films that made a staggering business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal created history earning a whopping Rs 2024 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Superstar made at a budget of Rs 15 crore earned Rs 965 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PK has earned Rs 769.89 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 3 worldwide gross collection is Rs 589.2 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 idiots earned Rs 460 crore at the worldwide box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These 5 movies of Aamir Khan have collected a total of Rs 4715 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!