As Aamir Khan announces Sitare Zameen Par, a look at his Top 5 films that earned Rs 4000 crore

Aamir Khan is known to have delivered highest grossing films which have made record-breaking business worldwide

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Aamir Khan is known as Mr. Perfectionist and has also delivered superhit films across the world.

New movie - Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan has lately announced his new movie titled Sitaare Zameen Par which will be 10 times ahead of the theme of Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir is the only actor with a maximum number of highest-grossing films.

He has made powerful films which made huge profits across the world.

Aamir Khan has alone collected over Rs 4000 crore worldwide and here is a list of his films that made a staggering business.

Dangal

Dangal created history earning a whopping Rs 2024 crore worldwide.

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar made at a budget of Rs 15 crore earned Rs 965 crore worldwide.

PK

PK has earned Rs 769.89 crore worldwide.

Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 worldwide gross collection is Rs 589.2 crore.

3 idiots

3 idiots earned Rs 460 crore at the worldwide box office collection.

These 5 movies of Aamir Khan have collected a total of Rs 4715 crore.

