As Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite, take a look at ex lovers who worked together

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon have let the bygones be bygones and are reuniting together after 20 years with Welcome to the Jungle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Ex-lovers are all set to reunite with Welcome to the Jungle, and the first look has left the audience excited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebo and Shahid worked together in Udta Punjab, which created a stir at the box office and earned Rs 97 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani created havoc at the box office and was a superhit with Rs 316 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dhadakne Do brought them together, and it performed exceptionally well at the box office and collected Rs 150 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Zinda Hai was a blockbuster, and fans couldn't get over Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry and it collected Rs 434.82 globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapoor & Sons was a semi-hit, and during that time, both were going through a rough phase in their relationship, while at the box office it earned nett Rs 101.79 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sasha and PeCee broke up while working in Kaminey and still had to deal with each other, and the film was a game changer. The film raked in Rs 68.02 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanju was a massive blockbuster and saw Sonam reuniting with her alleged ex, Ranbir. The film earned Rs 439.14 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jagga Jasoos was their reunion film, and it tanked at the box office and collected only Rs 75.22 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest they will reunite with Aashiqui 3 and considering how it's the sequel season and their chemistry, this will be a blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!