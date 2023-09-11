As Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite, take a look at ex lovers who worked together

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon have let the bygones be bygones and are reuniting together after 20 years with Welcome to the Jungle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

Ex-lovers are all set to reunite with Welcome to the Jungle, and the first look has left the audience excited.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo and Shahid worked together in Udta Punjab, which created a stir at the box office and earned Rs 97 crore worldwide.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani created havoc at the box office and was a superhit with Rs 316 crore.

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh

Dil Dhadakne Do brought them together, and it performed exceptionally well at the box office and collected Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Tiger Zinda Hai was a blockbuster, and fans couldn't get over Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry and it collected Rs 434.82 globally.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra

Kapoor & Sons was a semi-hit, and during that time, both were going through a rough phase in their relationship, while at the box office it earned nett Rs 101.79 crore.

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

Sasha and PeCee broke up while working in Kaminey and still had to deal with each other, and the film was a game changer. The film raked in Rs 68.02 crore worldwide.

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Sanju was a massive blockbuster and saw Sonam reuniting with her alleged ex, Ranbir. The film earned Rs 439.14 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Jagga Jasoos was their reunion film, and it tanked at the box office and collected only Rs 75.22 crore.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Reports suggest they will reunite with Aashiqui 3 and considering how it's the sequel season and their chemistry, this will be a blockbuster.

