As Chandramukhi 2 becomes a big hit on OTT, check worldwide closing box office collection

As Chandramukhi 2 trends big on Netflix on Indian OTT, here is a quick glance at the final box office collections of the Kangana Ranaut film

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 on Netflix

Chandramukhi 2 is now being shown on Netflix India

Fans watch it online

Those who missed the Kangana Ranaut film in theatres saw it on OTT

Kangana Ranaut's lean phase

It seems the film could not do much business at the box office

Chandramukhi Budget

It is being said that Chandramukhi was made on a budget of Rs 60 crores

Chandramukhi 2 lifetime

In total, Chandramukhi 2 has made Rs 58 crores at box office

Chandramukhi 2 in all languages

The film is now there in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and more

Kangana's South foray

After Thalaivii, this was her second Tamil language movie

New pair

We saw a romance between Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence

Shoddy show

It seems poor story and shoddy VFX failed the film

Remake

Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel of the old one featuring Rajinikanth and Jyothika

