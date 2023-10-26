As Chandramukhi 2 becomes a big hit on OTT, check worldwide closing box office collection

As Chandramukhi 2 trends big on Netflix on Indian OTT, here is a quick glance at the final box office collections of the Kangana Ranaut filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Chandramukhi 2 is now being shown on Netflix India
Those who missed the Kangana Ranaut film in theatres saw it on OTT
It seems the film could not do much business at the box office
It is being said that Chandramukhi was made on a budget of Rs 60 crores
In total, Chandramukhi 2 has made Rs 58 crores at box office
The film is now there in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and more
After Thalaivii, this was her second Tamil language movie
We saw a romance between Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence
It seems poor story and shoddy VFX failed the film
Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel of the old one featuring Rajinikanth and Jyothika
